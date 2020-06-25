1 dead, employee hospitalized after fight at Lucky supermarket in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A 34-year-old man died after getting into a physical confrontation with a Lucky Supermarkets store employee Wednesday night in Antioch, according to police.Shortly before 10 p.m., Antioch police and Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to the store at 3190 Contra Loma Blvd. on a report that a man was not breathing after getting into a physical altercation with a store employee.The 56-year-old employee claims he caught the customer attempting to steal meat from behind the butcher's counter. The employee told police that he confronted the alleged shoplifter, who then attacked him.During the confrontation, the customer stopped breathing. Fire crews attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released and the cause of his death is under investigation.The store employee was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries, and is in stable condition.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Cox at (925) 779-6866. Tips can also be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.