1 dead in house fire in Oakland on Malta Court, firefighters say

Fire at Oakland home on Monday, February 10, 2020. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has died after a house fire erupted at a home in Oakland on Malta Court and Bernhardt Drive, firefighters said.

The fire spread to the eaves of a house next door, but firefighters quickly put it out.

A resident said the fire was started after paint products were left on a heating vent, but firefighters have not confirmed the official cause of the blaze.

