Riverside plane crash: 1 dead after small plane crashes into residential backyard

EMBED <>More Videos

A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.

The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue approximately at noon.

Fire officials said the crash did not cause a fire, but would remain on the scene.

Officials also said they do not believe anyone at the home was injured, and only one person appeared to be aboard the plane.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
southern californiaaviationfaaplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: 50 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Australian senator hit with egg after blaming Muslims for mosque attack
ABC7's 'After the Game' to broadcast live inside Chase Center
San Francisco celebrates St. Patrick's Day with annual parade
Bear cubs found near Tahoe may have been poached
How does Chicago dye the river green for St. Patrick's Day?
Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
Show More
Budweiser Clydesdale ranch introduces first foal born in 2019
April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf, a boy
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day weekend
Fire training today in San Leandro, expect smoky skies
Support grows, security heightened at Islamic Centers across the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News