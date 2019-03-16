Riverside plane crash: 1 dead after small plane crashes into residential backyard

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- A small plane crashed into the backyard of a home in Riverside Saturday afternoon, killing one person.The Riverside Fire Department confirmed the plane crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue approximately at noon.Fire officials said the crash did not cause a fire, but would remain on the scene.Officials also said they do not believe anyone at the home was injured, and only one person appeared to be aboard the plane.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.