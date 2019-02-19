86-year-old woman killed, several displaced following fire at San Mateo home

SAN MATEO, Calif. --
One person has died and several have been displaced after a fire at a home in San Mateo early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

An 86-year-old woman was pulled from the blaze at the home in the 100 block of South Humboldt Street around 4:30 a.m., said Kent Thrasher, a deputy fire chief for the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department.

Thrasher said CPR and other resuscitation efforts were attempted on the victim, but she died at the scene.

At least 6 to 7 people were displaced, and the fire was contained not long after crews arrived on the scene, according to Thrasher, who didn't provide an exact time of containment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Those displaced are staying with family members, but the American Red Cross has been contacted to help.
