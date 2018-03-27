1 detained after high-speed chase from Bay Bridge ends in Pleasant Hill

A high-speed pursuit that started on the Bay Bridge and extended into the East Bay ended in Contra Costa County with one person being taken into custody early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.The pursuit came to an end in the 1500 block of Wendy Drive in Pleasant Hill, according to the CHP. One male suspect was detained.The CHP said the suspect, who was driving a yellow van, exited Interstate Highway 680 at Treat Boulevard after leading CHP officers to the area on eastbound state Highway 24 from Oakland.Another high-speed chase was reported just after midnight on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, the CHP said.The suspect, identified as a woman, led officers on a short pursuit before crashing on the High Street off-ramp, the CHP said. No further information was available on the status of the suspect, the vehicle she was driving or if she was injured.