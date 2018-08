HAPPENING NOW: One person was transported following a boat fire in Richardson Bay. Crews arrived to find a well involved boat. @TiburonFire @MarinSheriff @marincountyfire and Mill Valley assisted. pic.twitter.com/dDNXARCr13 — Southern Marin Fire (@SMFDinfo) April 6, 2018

Officials say one person has been transported to a nearby hospital after a boat fire in Marin County's Richardson Bay Friday morning.It is unclear at this time, what condition the person is.An investigation into what may have caused this fire is underway.