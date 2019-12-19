1 hospitalized after car crashes into payday loan business in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been transported to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in San Jose overnight.The crash happened at the Cash 1 loan office on the 3800 block of Seven Trees Boulevard at 1:13 a.m., according to police. The business was closed and no one was in the building at the time of the crash.Police say a woman was injured and have not released the cause of the crash.