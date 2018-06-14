1 hospitalized after car slams into home in Lafayette

A car plowed into a home in Lafayette on Glenside Drive near Burton Drive. (KGO-TV)

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
A car plowed into a home in Lafayette on Glenside Drive near Burton Drive.

The crash caused a huge gaping hole in the house and crushed the car.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Firefighters had to extricate the person from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. The home is being checked for structure damage.
