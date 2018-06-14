1 hospitalized after car slams into home in Lafayette

The car was apparently speeding...ran uphill at least 20 feet into a house. Driver was taken to hospital, unspecified injuries. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/ffWh9UaDQp — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 14, 2018

This is the car that flew into a house on Glenside in #Lafayette it appears it lost control. @LafayettePD #abc7now pic.twitter.com/4QpkABZPqj — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 14, 2018

A car plowed into a home in Lafayette on Glenside Drive near Burton Drive.The crash caused a huge gaping hole in the house and crushed the car.The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.Firefighters had to extricate the person from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital. The home is being checked for structure damage.