Santa Rosa Shooting: 1 hurt, possible suspect detained at Ridgway High School; 3 schools on lockdown

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- Santa Rosa police say a possible suspect has been detained in a shooting at Ridgway High School that left one person injured. The search is ongoing for the weapon used in the shooting.Police say that the victim is already receiving medical treatment.Police say this was an isolated shooting just outside of campus. There are no further reports of violence in the area.Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.