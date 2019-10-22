Santa Rosa Shooting: 1 hurt at Ridgway High School, suspect in custody; lockdowns lifted

SCARY experience. This senior at Santa Rosa’s Ridgway HS says police stormed into her class with guns drawn. She had to put her hands up. They arrested student next to her after shooting near campus. #abc7news pic.twitter.com/jrLy6B1F3p — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) October 22, 2019

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- A shooting outside Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa Tuesday morning prompted an immediate lockdown of three campuses. A 17-year-old student was shot in the stomach and is being treated for the wound.One person is in custody and all school lockdowns have been lifted.Police say that after conducting a thorough sweep of the campuses placed on lockdown, they found no evidence that the weapon used is on campus.There are no further reports of violence in the area and police say there is no threat to students.Students at Ridgway High, Santa Rosa High and the Santa Rosa Junior College will remain on campus and continue with their regular schedule.Sofia Ferguson, a senior, said the lockdown announcement came and they rushed into their PE classroom. Little did she know that two hours later, the student sitting next to her would be arrested.She said at least a dozen officers with rifles drawn stormed their classroom at 11 a.m. and had them hold their hands up as they searched everyone. She called the experience terrifying.Police say the 17-year-old was shot just outside the school at 9:12 a.m. Aerial footage shows two suspects in handcuffs being taken into custody and later a third.Parents were getting text messages and photos from the students on lockdown and many were shaking or crying as they stood outside the school worried. By 11:30, the lockdown was lifted and students were released.