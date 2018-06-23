One injured after fire in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood

Firefighters are seen battling a grass fire in San Francisco on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews battled a fire in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood that left one person injured on Saturday.

Officials said flames came dangerously close to some homes on Ellsworth and Bache streets.

The fire was reported in an area between Alemany Boulevard and Highway 280. Officials said there was another fire in the same area on Friday.

A resident says he owes his neighbor a big thank you for grabbing a hose and trying to douse the flames. "Fire went into my backyard a good 10 or 12 feet, if it wasn't for my neighbor Greg the fire would have damaged my house. He was out there in the smoke and the heat, with his garden hose, wetting things down. I owe the man a beer," Gary Siegel said.

Firefighters had the fire contained around 12:25 p.m., according to fire officials. The fire burned two acres and injured one person.

No homes were damaged and the cause remains under investigation.
