1 Passenger injured after freeway shooting on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a freeway shooting overnight on Highway 101 in San Jose that left one person injured.CHP officers say the suspect passed a Ford F-150 pick-up truck with two people inside at a high rate of speed, then slowed down and started shooting at the vehicle.A female passenger was reportedly injured from shards of glass from a busted window and the driver rushed her to the hospital. There is no word on the victim's condition.Officers counted at least 6 bullet holes on the truck.The CHP does not have any information about the suspect.