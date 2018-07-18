1 injured, Hwy 101 reopens after oxygen truck accident in Santa Rosa

Highway 101 has reopened after an oxygen truck crashed at a Kaiser medical facility Wednesday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. --
Highway 101 just reopened after a hazardous materials incident on Kaiser Permanente's north campus.

One person was injured, but officials would not release that individual's condition. The incident, officials said, is no longer a danger to the surrounding community.

The incident involved this truck holding cryogenic oxygen.

Traffic is now moving in both directions on 101.

Just a few minutes ago we spoke with Santa Rosa assistant fire marshal Paul Lowenthal. He said the type of oxygen released is no longer a danger to the community..
Officials had feared a cloud could blow away and onto the surrounding highway.

Right now both buildings on the north campus of Kaiser Permanente are closed, and officials are trying to work to get employees back to their cars.

VIDEO: SKY7 over oxygen truck crash, highway closure in Santa Rosa
An oxygen truck crash at a Kaiser medical facility in Santa Rosa forced the closure of Highway 101 in both directions

