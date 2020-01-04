Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Quimby Road near Capitol Expressway in San Jose. This is just south of Eastridge Mall.
One suspect was shot and injured, and taken to a local hospital, police said.
Crime scene tape surrounds a gas station with a car inside.
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) transit center remains open but stops right outside the mall may be impacted while law enforcement is on the scene.
VTA sent a service alert saying, "Due to police activity, lines that are affected due to police activity include lines 26,31,39,70,71,77 & 522 are rerouted entering Eastridge...Bus operators will observe all stops along reroute as temporary stops and also observe flagged stops where it is safe to stop."
Bay City News contributed to this report.
