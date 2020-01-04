Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police officers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday morning.The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. in the 2300 block of Quimby Road near Capitol Expressway in San Jose. This is just south of Eastridge Mall.One suspect was shot and injured, and taken to a local hospital, police said.Crime scene tape surrounds a gas station with a car inside.The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) transit center remains open but stops right outside the mall may be impacted while law enforcement is on the scene.VTA sent a service alert saying, "Due to police activity, lines that are affected due to police activity include lines 26,31,39,70,71,77 & 522 are rerouted entering Eastridge...Bus operators will observe all stops along reroute as temporary stops and also observe flagged stops where it is safe to stop."