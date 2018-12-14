1 injured in possible road rage shooting on I-680 in Pleasanton

Road rage shooting on I-680 entering Pleasanton. One man hit after multiple shots fired into this vehicle. (KGO-TV)

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
One person is injured after a shooting on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The incident, which officers think may have stemmed from road rage, started on northbound 680 at Mission Blvd. in Fremont.

The altercation continued onto I-680 in Pleasanton, where shots were fired, CHP said.

The injured victim ended up pulling over on Highway 580 and Fallon Rd. in Dublin.

Officers say the victim was shot in the side, but the injury is not life-threatening. The victim was rushed to the hospital.

CHP is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect and suspect vehicle.

Witnesses are asked to contact CHP.

The CHP confirms that they are currently conducting rolling shutdowns on northbound I-680. Authorities could not say how long this would last.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfreewayI-580I-680Pleasanton
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vision correction surgery safety questioned after meteorologist dies by suicide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
ABC7 gives back by donating to Toys for Tots
Women to compete in legendary Mavericks surf contest for 1st time
Texas federal judge declares Obamacare unconstitutional
PG&E still examining emergency shut-down protocols
Michelle Obama meets with community leaders in SJ
Lime files appeal; wants scooters back on San Francisco streets
Show More
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Win a free wine and paint session, plus free tickets to Craneway Craft Fair
Saturday evacuation drill the first of its kind in the East Bay
Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy, scattered showers into tomorrow
More News