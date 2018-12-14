1 injured in possible road rage shooting on I-680 in Pleasanton

One person is injured after a shooting on Interstate 680 in Pleasanton Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.The incident, which officers think may have stemmed from road rage, started on northbound 680 at Mission Blvd. in Fremont.The altercation continued onto I-680 in Pleasanton, where shots were fired, CHP said.The injured victim ended up pulling over on Highway 580 and Fallon Rd. in Dublin.Officers say the victim was shot in the side, but the injury is not life-threatening. The victim was rushed to the hospital.CHP is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect and suspect vehicle.Witnesses are asked to contact CHP.The CHP confirms that they are currently conducting rolling shutdowns on northbound I-680. Authorities could not say how long this would last.