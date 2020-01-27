I-580 Shooting: CHP says 1 injured in Oakland freeway shooting

Police investigate a freeway shooting on I-580 in Oakland, Calif. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (CHP - Golden Gate Division)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The CHP is investigating a shooting on eastbound I-580 in Oakland Monday morning that left one person in critical condition.

Police say it occurred near Keller Avenue.

A person sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Infiniti was hit by gunfire, CHP says. The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The woman driving the car and two young girls, ages 1 and 4, traveling as passengers were not injjured in the shooting.

The shooting appears to be targeted, according to the CHP. The suspects are being described as two masked individuals in a white SUV hatchback.

If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707.917.4491.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandchpshootingfreewayi 580
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Impeachment trial of President Trump continues
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims
Bay Area basketball fans remember Kobe Bryant
Stars gather in Hollywood for the Oscar nominee luncheon
Supreme Court allows enforcement of new green card rule
Show More
Weather forecast for Super Bowl week in Miami
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night
49ers gearing up for Super Bowl Opening Night in Miami
Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation
More TOP STORIES News