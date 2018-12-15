1 killed, 1 hurt in separate San Jose shootings

One man died and another was injured in two unrelated shootings overnight in San Jose, police said.The fatal incident happened shortly before 10 p.m., when police responded to the 1500 block of Almaden Expressway, where fire crews had been called to an emergency.The man was hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound but died a short time later, police said. His name has not been released, pending confirmation and notification of next of kin.No suspects have been identified or arrested in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Bert Milliken or Detective John Figone of the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at(408) 947-7867.Police responded to a second shooting about 1:20 a.m. this morning, in the 5400 block of Monterey Road.They found a man with at least one gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No suspects have been identified or apprehended. The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.There's no evidence suggesting the two shootings are related, police said.