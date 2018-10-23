1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco

Fire in San Francisco on Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A house fire in the Inner Sunset has killed one person and left another with serious injuries.

It started just after 3:30 a.m. on Funston Avenue between Irving and Judah.

A woman died and a man has been taken to the burn center in serious condition. Five others have been displaced.

Crews contained the flames in about 40 minutes.

The cause is under investigation.

