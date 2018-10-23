1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A house fire in the Inner Sunset has killed one person and left another with serious injuries.
It started just after 3:30 a.m. on Funston Avenue between Irving and Judah.
A woman died and a man has been taken to the burn center in serious condition. Five others have been displaced.
Crews contained the flames in about 40 minutes.
The cause is under investigation.
Woman killed and man taken to the hospital after fire at home on Funston Avenue in San Francisco. 5 others displaced being helped by Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/XHeEbZowTM— Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 23, 2018