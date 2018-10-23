1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco

Woman killed and man taken to the hospital after fire at home on Funston Avenue in San Francisco. 5 others displaced being helped by Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/XHeEbZowTM — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) October 23, 2018

A house fire in the Inner Sunset has killed one person and left another with serious injuries.It started just after 3:30 a.m. on Funston Avenue between Irving and Judah.A woman died and a man has been taken to the burn center in serious condition. Five others have been displaced.Crews contained the flames in about 40 minutes.The cause is under investigation.