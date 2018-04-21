1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in San Francisco's Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO --
Police in San Francisco this morning are investigating a shooting that reportedly left one person dead and five others injured Friday night.

Officers with the San Francisco Police Department responded Friday at around 11 p.m. to Third Street and Quesada Avenue on a report of a shooting.

According to preliminary information from police, six people were shot, and one of the victims had died.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

More details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD 24-Hour Tip Line at (415) 575-4445.
