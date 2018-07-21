1 killed after police chase, crash on Highway 24 in Orinda; All WB lanes still shutdown

Westbound Highway 24 near the Orinda exit is shutdown following a police chase and crash, CHP officials said. (KGO-TV)

ORINDA, Calif. --
All westbound lanes of Highway 24 are still closed after a police chase than ended with a fatal collision Saturday morning on the freeway in Orinda, according to law enforcement officials.

The lane closures stemmed from a Contra Costa Sheriff's pursuit that resulted in a collision and an overturned car shortly after 9 a.m., near the Camino Pablo off-ramp according to the CHP.

The CHP reported the overturned car was engulfed in flames and that an ambulance was called to the scene.

All westbound Highway 24 traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the Orinda exit. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes if possible.

Information about what prompted the pursuit that preceded the collision has not been released.

The sheriff's department was at the scene investigating the crash, said CHP spokesman Officer Brandon Correia.

Officials say it is unclear what time the highway will reopen.
ABC7 News contributed to this story.
