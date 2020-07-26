1 killed, at least another injured after shooting in front of Oakland Wingstop, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed and at least one other was injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, police confirm to ABC7 News.

Officials say the shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. in front of the Wingstop on Edgewater Drive near the Oakland airport.

ABC7 has reached out for additional information.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandshootingperson killed
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds rally in Oakland to support Portland protesters
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Vallejo police vow to crack down on sideshows
2nd $1,200 stimulus check would come in August, Mnuchin says
Mask up: New face covering rules take effect in SF, kids now included
Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift
Regis Philbin, legendary TV personality, dies at 88
Show More
US, Bay Area experts call for 2nd COVID-19 shutdown
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus updates: Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. pays tribute to another colleague who succumbed to COVID-19
Giants beat Dodgers 5-3 for Kapler's 1st win as manager
Hurricane Hanna makes landfall on Texas' Padre Island
More TOP STORIES News