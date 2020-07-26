1 killed, at least another injured after shooting in front of Oakland Wingstop, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was killed and at least one other was injured in a shooting in Oakland Saturday night, police confirm to ABC7 News.
Officials say the shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. in front of the Wingstop on Edgewater Drive near the Oakland airport.
ABC7 has reached out for additional information.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
