1 killed, driver arrested after hit-and-run at Rancho San Antonio Park in Cupertino

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Police say that one person was killed and a driver arrested after a vehicle struck two pedestrians at Rancho San Antonio County Park in Cupertino.The driver, who fled from the scene of the collision, was later stopped by sheriff's deputies and detained. The driver's name has not been released.One of the two victims was transported to a hospital in critical condition while the other was treated at the park. That victim taken to the hospital succumbed to their injuries, officials say.The sheriff's office urges the public to avoid the park while emergency personnel are on site.The suspect was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and will be later transported and booked into the Main Jail in San Jose.