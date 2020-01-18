1 killed in car crash engulfed in flames on Highway 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The CHP reported a fatal crash that happened Thursday night on U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose.The crash was first reported at 11:28 p.m. on northbound U.S. Highway 101 at Highway 280 and Interstate Highway 680 transition lanes.The vehicle involved in the crash caught fire and was at one point engulfed in flames, officials said.The accident triggered a sig-alert overnight.All lanes are now re-opened.