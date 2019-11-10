1 killed in officer-involved shooting on Highway 85 in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting Saturday in San Jose.It happened around 3 pm on southbound Highway 85 north of Winchester Blvd.Police say they were conducting a traffic stop here when a man in the passenger seat of the car, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, pulled out a handgun.That's when an officer fired, hitting the suspect at least once."The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene. No officers were injured," police said.The driver of the car was not injured."The officer will be placed on routine paid administrative leave," police said.The freeway was shut down because of the ongoing investigation.Southbound Highway 85 will be closed until further notice from Saratoga Avenue to Winchester Blvd.There is no estimated time for reopening. Drivers are being forced to exit at Saratoga Avenue, causing a significant backup on the highway.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant TJ Lewis or Detective Brian Meeker of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.If you want to report information anonymously, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867).Police say anyone who poriced information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.