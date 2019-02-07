1 lane of each direction on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge now open

RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
Most lanes of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge remain shut down due to falling concrete earlier this afternoon.

The CHP reports dangerous chunks of concrete were falling from the upper deck down to the lower deck.

CHP says it was a 9-1-1 call that first alerted them to the problem.

All lanes in both directions were closed for several hours. Officials opened one lane of the upper deck and one lane of the lower deck.

Caltrans says they hope to have both directions fully open by 6 p.m.



A driver called to report a piece of concrete had fallen on their car and caused "major" damage.

CHP advises planning to take an alternative route for your evening commute in the meantime.

You can take Highway 37 or the Bay Bridge instead.

Officials say the normal shaking of the bridge that occurs from traffic is what caused the concrete to fall.

Caltrans is on scene taking a look at what fell and and inspecting the integrity of the bridge.

The bridge will not fully open until CHP gets word from Caltrans that it is safe to use.


Drivers who were stuck on the bridge when it closed were turned around by CHP and directed eastbound to exit the bridge.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

The CHP closed part of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 due to falling concrete.

