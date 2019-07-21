1 lane remains closed after car fire shut MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco, caused evacuation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Several lanes were reopened after a car fire forced the closure of traffic in the MacArthur Tunnel in San Francisco Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m., according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

CHP said both northbound lanes have been reopened and 1 southbound lane remains closed.

Earlier, fire officials said civilians had to be evacuated from the tunnel.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic is backed up to Sausalito.

