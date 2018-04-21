1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash

VALLEJO, Calif. --
One pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a vehicle struck them Friday night in Vallejo.

An officer with the Vallejo Police Department was on routine patrol Friday night when the officer located a man in the roadway on Sonoma Boulevard, south of Lewis Brown Road.

Police said the man appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious.

Emergency crews responded, but the man died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said the vehicle also struck a second pedestrian, a 30-year-old Vallejo man.

The second victim suffered injuries that were not life threatening, and he was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, a 47-year-old Vallejo resident, was located near the scene.

Police said it appears the pedestrians were crossing Sonoma Boulevard outside of the crosswalk and intersection when a 2008 Ford Focus struck them.

Investigators are working to determine if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision. Police said it does not appear the driver of the vehicle was impaired. Speed did not appear to play a factor in the collision.

Police are working to identify the victim killed in the collision.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pedestrian killedpedestrian injuredpedestrian struckpedestrianscrashaccidentcar crashVallejo
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News