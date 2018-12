EMBED >More News Videos At least one person was injured and a dog was rescued from a fire on Missouri Street. (SF Firefighters 798/Twitter)

Officials are asking people to stay away from the scene of a fire in San Francisco's Potrero Hill.The fire was first reported at 5:11 p.m. at 709 Missouri Street.At first there were reports of people trapped inside the burning building, but rescue teams searched and confirmed no one was stuck inside.They did rescue one dog from the fire.One person is suffering from smoke-inhalation-related injuries.Crews are still on scene and the fire is under investigation.