1 person killed, 2 wounded in Mission District shooting

Police cars block the road after a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District on June 30, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Three people were shot in San Francisco's Mission District Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Police Department. One of the shooting victims has died, SFPD said. Another victim's injuries are life-threatening.

The shooting took place a little before 8:30 p.m. at 17th and Mission streets. Police were in the area when they heard gunshots and responded to the scene.

Police have blocked off Mission Street between 17th and 18th streets. The suspect or suspects are at large.

