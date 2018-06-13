1 person killed overnight in Walnut Creek fire

Fire at house in Walnut Creek, California on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. (KGO-TV)

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. --
A person killed in a two-alarm fire at a home in Walnut Creek early this morning has been initially identified as an elderly man, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District officials.

The man - whose name and age haven't been released - was among three people who lived at the two-story home at 714 Mandarin Lane in Walnut Creek, according to Contra Costa Fire Protection District Capt. Steve Aubert.

The fire was first reported at 12:45 a.m. today and dispatch said at least one rescue was underway shortly after crews arrived on the scene. Aubert said the elderly man was found dead by fire crews upon arrival at the residence. The two other residents have been transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with moderate injuries ranging from lacerations to smoke inhalation.

Aubert said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but not suspicious, firefighters said. The residence suffered enough fire damage to likely be considered a total loss, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firefatal firefire deathWalnut Creek
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
More News