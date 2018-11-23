1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

1 teen dead after mall shooting in Alabama

HOOVER, Ala. --
One teen is dead and two others have been injured following a shooting at an Alabama mall prior to Black Friday shopping.

Authorities say the shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, a nearby suburb of Birmingham.

Police say a fight between two teens, including an 18-year-old, resulted in a gunfire exchange. One teen fled but was confronted by two Hoover police officers.

Captain Gregg Rector said at a news conference that a Hoover officer "did engage that individual, shot him and he is dead on the scene."

The second teen was hospitalized in serious condition. Rector said a 12-year-old girl also struck by gunfire was hospitalized. Her condition was not immediately known.

The Riverchase Galleria said the mall is closed until further notice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingholiday shoppingblack fridaydeadly shootingu.s. & worldAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Rain triggers flooding on Bay Area highways
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Accuweather Forecast: Another storm heading to Bay Area
Denver man donating RV to Camp Fire victims inspires others to give
Man dies in San Lorenzo house fire on Thanksgiving
Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
Show More
SF residents, tourists enjoy clear skies on Thanksgiving
North Bay shoppers wait in Thanksgiving rain for Black Friday deals
A year of wildfires across CA in photos
Smoky skies may be impacting Dungeness crab sales
Tradition continues with annual 'Big Bone' game in SJ
More News