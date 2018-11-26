1-year-old boy killed by car in Richmond, driver arrested

A 1-year-old boy was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning on a busy Richmond street and the alleged driver has been arrested, police said today.The boy was hit at about 11:50 a.m. by a car headed east on Cutting Boulevard near South 17th Street, Richmond police Lt. Matt Stonebraker said.The child was taken to a hospital but later died. A woman suspected of driving the car fled the scene but was later arrested a few miles away on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, Stonebraker said. The names of the driver and child were not immediately released.The collision is under investigation, and police aren't releasing information on how the child came to be in the roadway.