1-year-old kidnapping victim released after police negotiations in Santa Cruz

#NOW: #SantaCruz police tell us Brian Sellen kidnapped his 1 y.o. daughter from his estranged partner at the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. They believe he’s holed up inside a nearby apartment and have made repeated calls for him to surrender. Area remains blocked off. pic.twitter.com/rOn9LceScf — Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) January 17, 2020

Here is a photo of the baby. https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO pic.twitter.com/2HuLnKC8EV — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020

Correction Brian Sellen https://t.co/fkEHAwGyIO — Andrew Mills (@ChiefAndyMills) January 17, 2020

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KGO) -- Around 4 p.m. a 1-year-old girl in Santa Cruz has been released to her grandmother after police say her father kidnapped her Friday morning.Police say Brian Sellen took the child from his estranged partner from the Beachview Inn on Front St. near 2nd St. The suspect was inside a nearby apartment on and police negotiations were underway for hours.Law enforcement from multiple agencies was on the scene supporting Santa Cruz police.Officers say Sellen took 1-year-old Mila Sellen after a domestic dispute. Police Chief Andy Mills told ABC affiliate KSBW that Brian is Mila's father.He says they found one of the baby's shoes in the neighborhood.The mother of the 1-year-old girl is currently in a truama center in Salinas where she is currently undergoing surgery for her injuries, family members say.Police asked the grandmother to come to the scene to help with negotiations and the child is now in custody with family members.Police say they have a warrant for Brian Sellen's arrest related to kidnapping, child endangerment and domestic violence charges.