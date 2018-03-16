10 injured when ski lift malfunctions in country of Georgia

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is now underway into what caused a chair lift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia to malfunction. (KGO)

GEORGIA (KGO) --
An investigation is now underway into what caused a chairlift at a ski resort in the country of Georgia to malfunction.

RELATED: Video shows girl dangling from Bear Mountain resort chairlift

Panicked skiers jumped from the lift, which stopped then suddenly began running backwards, out of control, at the Gudauri resort.

Authorities said at least 10 people were injured, most at the bottom of the lift when disabled chairs slammed into each other.
RELATED: Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes

Written and produced by Steve Bunner
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldskiingski resortsaccidentsnowsnow emergency
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Video shows girl dangling from Bear Mountain resort chairlift
Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News