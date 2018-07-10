100-acre fire near San Jose park prompts evacuations

#RIGHTNOW along Heaton Moor Dr. in San Jose. You can see crews have this street blocked off as the fire fight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from where I’m standing. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Lks0yssWB2 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) July 10, 2018

.@SJFD tells me crews are in “structure protection mode.” We’re heading toward Santa Teresa County Park where a now 2nd alarm fire sparked around 3p. You can see the smoke in the distance, from SB 87. FD collecting information about acreage now. Check back. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/bEidGdspnX — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) July 10, 2018

A 100-acre fire is burning at the corner of Curie Drive and San Ignacio Avenue, near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose, prompting evacuations nearby. Fire officials say the blaze is 75 percent contained.An IBM facility and Muriel Wright School have been evacuated due to the threat of the wind-driven fire, as well as Girls Ranch. The Bernal Intermediate School is being used as a support facility.SJFD says about 120 firefighters are battling the blaze, trying to keep it away from heavy fuels.They're worried if they don't get good containment, it could spread to several hundred acres.Crews have Heaton Moor Drive blocked off as the firefight continues. Aerial assistance and smoke are easy to see from the area.