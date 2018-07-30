10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

More than 10,000 structures are threatened in Lake and Mendocino Counties as the Mendocino Complex Fire continues to burn. It's just ten percent contained amid challenging weather conditions and has already consumed nearly 56,000 acres.A massive wall of flames marched over a ridge near Highway 175 moving closer to the town of Lakeport. Cal Fire made rapid fire tanker air drops to try to stop the monster fire."The fire's coming in hot, not sure what it's going to do," said one resident.To the north, flames are chewing up dry brush outside the community of Upper Lake. CalFire says that overnight six structures were destroyed including a home off Highway 20."Call it apocalyptic," said store owner Pat Lynch. "The fire has destroyed homes. People I've known for years have lost homes."Lynch owns Hi-Way Grocery where customers who have chosen to ignore evacuation orders have loaded up on supplies.The town of Lakeport looks like a ghost town. The police chief says that in the past 24 hours, five people have been arrested tor looting."We will not tolerate looting or anyone entering areas making aggressive stops," said Lakeport Police Chief Brad Rasmussen.Cal Fire says they need extra resources on this fire. Some crews have been working double shifts."With other fires tying up resources, it's been hard to try to get the help down here that we need to get the mission accomplished," said Joe Buchmeier of Cal Fire.