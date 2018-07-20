Death toll rises to 13 in Missouri tourist boat accident

Officials say two more bodies have been found after a duck boat accident in Missouri, taking the death toll to 13.Authorities say six people remain missing after a duck boat carrying tourists capsized and sank on a lake in southwest Missouri.The Stone County Sheriff's Office updated the number of missing after the accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson Thursday evening from five in a post on Facebook early Friday. The office says 11 people are confirmed dead and 14 survived.Seven people were hospitalized after the boat capsized and two are in critical condition.Divers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will resume searching for the missing Friday.