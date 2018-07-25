11 House GOP members introduce articles of impeachment against Rod Rosenstein

11 House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.The lawmakers accuse the Department of Justice of "intentionally withholding embarrassing documents and information," and allege the agency hid investigative information from Congress, abused the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act and failed to comply with subpoenas, according to a statement.The Department of Justice has declined to comment.Ahead of a meeting with Republican House members earlier today, a DOJ official insisted that they have largely complied with the subpoenas, and are working on finding accommodations for the information and documents that still need to be turned over.One official told ABC News the DOJ's efforts to accommodate congressional requests have been historical and perhaps unprecedented.