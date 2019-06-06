Roswell fireworks explosion: 12 firefighters injured in blast

ROSWELL, N.M. -- A dozen firefighters were injured in an explosion at a fireworks storage area in eastern New Mexico.

State police and officials with the city of Roswell say the blast happened around noon Wednesday at the Roswell International Air Center as firefighters were boxing fireworks for an upcoming Fourth of July show.

Police say two of the firefighters suffered critical injuries and were taken via air ambulance to a trauma center. The others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Authorities do not know what caused the blast.

Federal and local authorities are assisting state police in the investigation. The state fire marshal also was en route to the scene.

Images from the scene showed a black plume of smoke rising from the area. Crews continued to work hotspots Wednesday afternoon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionu.s. & worldfirefighter injuredfireworks
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News