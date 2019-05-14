12-year-old girl arrested for DWI after crashing during police chase in New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- A 12-year-old girl in New Mexico was arrested for allegedly driving drunk and leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Alamogordo police say they were on an unrelated call earlier in the month when they tried to pull over a speeding car on the highway.

Officers chased the driver, who eventually plowed into a street sign and shattered the front windshield before nearly hitting two police cars.

The police soon discovered the person behind the wheel was a 12-year-old girl. Three of her friends, ages 12 and 13, were in the vehicle with her.

They all smelled like alcohol, according to authorities.

"It's scary. It's concerning. There's a lot of mixed emotions with it because we don't know the situation, the dynamics at home," Alamogordo Police Chief Brian Peete told KRQE.

Chief Peete said the girl admitted to waiting until her grandfather fell asleep to take his car, then picked up her friends to go drinking.

Officers allegedly found hard iced teas and Smirnoff inside the car.

The 12-year-old girl was charged with DWI and for leading police on the chase. She and her friends were also charged with underage drinking.

Authorities are investigating where the girls got the alcohol.

No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicoarrestchildrenu.s. & worlddrinkingdwi
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News