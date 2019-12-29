12-year-old girl saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping in Oklahoma diner

LAWTON, Okla. -- A quick-thinking 12-year-old girl saved her little brother from an apparent abduction.

Police said Makayla Phillips, her two siblings and their grandmother were eating lunch at an Oklahoma restaurant when a woman they didn't know walked up to the youngest two kids.

"(She) gave both of them a kiss. My grandma, she thought it was weird and not right, so she decided to move us to a different table," Phillips said.

Moments later, the woman grabbed her two-year-old brother Brett. Phillips took her brother back and confronted the woman.

"She was saying my brother was her baby, and I was just yelling back at her saying, 'That's not her baby, that's my brother,'" she said.

Phillips' reaction drew attention to restaurant employees, who kicked the woman out. Police are now investigating the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.

A similar situation unfolded in Arizona last year.

Maddison Raines, 10, said she knew just what to do when a man pulled up to her in an SUV as she walked in a park.

"He told me my brother has been in a serious accident, and he told me to come pick you up," she said.

But her family had just taught her to ask for a specific code-word before going anywhere with a stranger. He didn't know it, and she ran.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomaattempted abductionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Die hard 49ers fans greet team in Seattle
Man gets 29 years to life for attacking Sonoma Co. deputies, barista
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Crooks target outdoor home security cameras in San Jose
SF safety monitor helps stop suspected phone thief
'Beach Blanket Babylon' starts final weekend shows before finale
Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense
Show More
Duplex fire displaces 6 in San Jose
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in New York
Palo Alto PD arrest masseuse accused of sexual assault
VTA unveils new bus, light rail services in South Bay
Deadly SoCal apartment fire likely sparked by Christmas tree, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News