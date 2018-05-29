13-year-old crashes stolen car in San Jose, 5 injured

A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and four others suffered minor injuries after a stolen vehicle allegedly driven by another 13-year-old boy collided with another vehicle after an attempted traffic stop in San Jose on Monday night, according to police.Police say they were trying to stop the stolen car full of teenagers before it crashed, although they did not chase it.SJPD comes across stolen vehicles all the time but this one was unique because the driver was just 13 years old. The crash was devastating.Four kids were inside a 1995 Honda Accord when police tried to stop the stolen car at McLaughlin Avenue and Tully Road just before 10:15 p.m. Monday in San Jose. Officers say instead of stopping, the 13-year-old driver turned off the lights and sped off."For these kids to know that that's something that hardened criminals do is pretty telling of the fact that maybe someone has been coaching these guys on how to go out there and commit these crimes," SJPD's Enrique Garcia said.The stolen car eventually crashed almost head on into a white 2014 Ford C-MAX. A 14-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy tried to run off but were captured by officers.The 13-year-old driver was trapped in the Honda and he was arrested. Another 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.This all comes less than a week after the District Attorney's Office released a report showing an increase in juvenile crime led by spikes in burglaries, car jackings and auto thefts."Not only the fact that they're involved in this type of crimes but also the consequences as a result of their actions. Everyone is hurt and now one of the passengers, another 13-year-old, is clinging onto life because of their actions, so it's just sad," Garcia said.San Jose police say they did not chase after the driver turned off his lights and sped off. As for the other teenage passengers, they were taken to the hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle also had non-life threatening injuries.