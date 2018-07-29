CARR FIRE

14-foot albino python missing from Redding pet shop as Carr Fire continues

This is an undated split image of Eres the snake, who is missing in the Carr Fire in Redding, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
A 14-foot albino python named Eres is missing from Redding Reptiles. As the Carr Fire continues its path of destruction, the owner says over 200 reptiles from the shop need temporary housing.

The owner, Sandra Dodge Streich, says she's heartbroken after being evacuated five times and needs help making sure the reptiles have a safe place to be.

If you have seen Eres, please call 530-351-2403 immediately.

For the latest information on the Carr Fire, visit this page.
