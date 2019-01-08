SCHOOL SHOOTING

14-year-old Napa boy arrested after allegedly planning mass shooting at 2 campuses

EMBED </>More Videos

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to plan a school shooting at two campuses in the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to police. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. --
A 14-year-old Napa boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to plan a school shooting at two campuses in the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to police.

TAKE ACTION: Get help with improving our schools

Police said the suspect - who wasn't identified due to his age - allegedly told a fellow student at River Middle School that he was planning a shooting at their campus and also at Vintage High School.

According to police, the fellow student said he was going to report this to his parents and police, at which point the suspect then told the victim that he would kill him if he did that.

Police said the victim was able to provide police with evidence of the threats, and they in turn served search warrants at the suspect's residences in Napa on Wednesday. The suspect was detained by police the same day and remained in custody for threatening the victim.

REPORT: Student planned 'Columbine 2.0' at school in San Ramon

There is no current threat to any campuses or students in the district, police said. The victim is being hailed as a hero, according to police, for coming forward and possibly averting a tragedy.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Napa police Det. Jason Barrera at (707) 258-7880 ext. 5325 or to email him at jbarreracityofnapa.org.

Here are more stories related to school shootings.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingschool shootingschool safetyarrestteenagerschool threatthreatgun violenceNapa
(Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
SCHOOL SHOOTING
Get help with improving our schools
Sandy Hook school receives threat on shooting anniversary
PHOTOS: Remembering the Sandy Hook shooting victims
SF lawmakers, activists demand stronger gun safety laws
More school shooting
Top Stories
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: 2-moderate storm today and tonight
S&P slashes PG&E credit rating to junk status
Report: Sears to ask bankruptcy judge to liquidate
WATCH TONIGHT: Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
7 dead in shooting at bar in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at California home
VIDEO: Wild weather wreaks havoc in Bay Area
Show More
College Football Playoff fans pack Levi's Stadium
At least 3 killed, 200 injured in train crash
Harry's Hofbrau closing for good in San Jose
Fans blame rapper Drake for Alabama's loss
Gov. Newsom's 1st act targets health care
More News