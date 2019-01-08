A 14-year-old Napa boy has been arrested after allegedly threatening to plan a school shooting at two campuses in the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to police.Police said the suspect - who wasn't identified due to his age - allegedly told a fellow student at River Middle School that he was planning a shooting at their campus and also at Vintage High School.According to police, the fellow student said he was going to report this to his parents and police, at which point the suspect then told the victim that he would kill him if he did that.Police said the victim was able to provide police with evidence of the threats, and they in turn served search warrants at the suspect's residences in Napa on Wednesday. The suspect was detained by police the same day and remained in custody for threatening the victim.There is no current threat to any campuses or students in the district, police said. The victim is being hailed as a hero, according to police, for coming forward and possibly averting a tragedy.Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call Napa police Det. Jason Barrera at (707) 258-7880 ext. 5325 or to email him at jbarreracityofnapa.org.