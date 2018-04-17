15 injured, at least 100 displaced after 5-alarm fire erupts in San Jose

Officials said at least 15 people have been injured and at least 100 are displaced after a 5-alarm fire erupted in San Jose early this morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
More than 100 San Jose residents couldn't sleep in their own beds Tuesday night because their homes were either destroyed by fire or damaged by smoke.

The fire erupted just before 6 a.m. at an apartment complex on McLaughlin Avenue.

Thirty-six units were affected.

The city of San Jose activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the fire.

The EOC was able to provide additional support to fire victims.


That included dinner Tuesday night, breakfast Wednesday morning and a takeaway lunch.

Families were also given cots, blankets, and towels.

Everyone affected has a place to stay... either with family or in other units within the Summer Wind Apartments community.

For young students, the relocation could make it difficult to get to school.

But, the city coordinated with principals in the Franklin McKinley and Eastside Union school districts to ensure students would have transportation to school.

Counseling is also available for children and families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears it may have started in the kitchen of one of the units.
