Eight adults and eight kids been displaced after a car crashed into the side of a fourplex in San Jose overnight, firefighters said. Everyone is ok, including the driver and the people living inside.The car ruptured gas meters on the side of the building on San Tomas Aquino.Officials say the building will be "red-tagged" until they can evaluate the damage and the structural integrity of the building.The Red Cross is helping the displaced victims find a place to stay.