16-year-old arrested in connection with Antioch shooting that killed teen girl

ANTIOCH, Calif. -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl and injuring a 17-year-old boy in Antioch on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Teen girl killed, teen boy injured after shooting in Antioch

Police said the murder suspect - who wasn't named due to his age - allegedly shot the victims during an illegal drug transaction near the intersection of Morro and La Jolla drives at about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Around the same time officers arrived in the area of the reported shooting, the two teenage victims arrived at a hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police. The girl died in the emergency room and the boy suffered from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was taken into custody in Oakley.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
