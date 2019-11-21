drug bust

16-year-old boy suspected of using remote control car to smuggle drugs across border

California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

SAN DIEGO -- California authorities have arrested a 16-year-old boy suspected of using a remote-controlled car to transport $106,000 worth of methamphetamine across the border.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Tuesday that the boy was arrested Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego.

Border patrol agents say they believe someone on the south of the U.S.-Mexico border was able to slip the car filled with drugs through a gap in the fencing and then drive it to the teen waiting on the other side.

Authorities say an agent found the boy hiding near the border Sunday with a toy car and 50 packages of methamphetamine weighing more than 55 pounds (25 kilograms).

Authorities say the car would have had to make multiple trips to transport the drugs.

___

Information from: The San Diego Union-Tribune, http://www.utsandiego.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
drug arrestdrug bustdrugborder patrolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
US authorities confusing legal hemp for pot amid CBD craze
18 pounds of fentanyl seized in Santa Ana
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Submarine found in Pacific with $165M in cocaine, Coast Guard says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Family and friends say BART stabbing victim always had protective nature
PG&E continues power restoration from latest outages
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
7 arrested during protest over Ann Coulter visit in Berkeley
Show More
Fremont's tech community flourishes as city leaders look for more ways to be efficient
Veteran mistakenly declared dead by VA, cut from benefits
Marin City holds forum to discuss issues, find solutions after police raid
ABC7 and Disney donates $15,000 to East Bay food bank
Inside the Fairmont's $18,000 Penthouse Suite
More TOP STORIES News