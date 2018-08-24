A 16-year-old is dead and an 18-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near Armijo High School in Fairfield Friday evening. The suspect, who has not been identified, ran onto the school's campus after the shooting, which took place on a nearby street, and was arrested in the gymnasium.There was a football game scheduled at Armijo High and a number of students were on campus, which prompted a brief lockdown. The game has since been canceled, and students have been released to their parents.The campus has been closed while an active investigation continues.In an advisory sent to ABC7 News, Fairfield Police said, "There is no danger at Armijo High School but we are forced to close the school temporarily while addressing an active investigation."