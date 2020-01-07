17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex

Firefighters at a fire in Gilroy, California on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. (KGO-TV)

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gilroy firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that has displaced 17 people.

Flames broke out around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kelton Drive. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames but not before significant damage. They say the fire was contained to a bedroom on the second story but it's unclear what started it.

Families in five units are now without a home. The Red Cross is helping them out.
