17 displaced after 2-alarm fire at Gilroy apartment complex

GILROY, Calif. (KGO) -- Gilroy firefighters are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire that has displaced 17 people.Flames broke out around 12:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Kelton Drive. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames but not before significant damage. They say the fire was contained to a bedroom on the second story but it's unclear what started it.Families in five units are now without a home. The Red Cross is helping them out.